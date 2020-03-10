Emmet County Agrees to Help Fund Erosion Study Along Little Traverse Wheelway

The Little Traverse Wheelway in Petoskey has been closed since the fall due to shoreline erosion.

The city of Petoskey has been working alongside Resort Township to fund a study looking for a solution.

Monday night, Emmet County Commissioners agreed to partner with the city and the township to help fund that study.

“We have a bike path that we want to keep open, over 72,000 people a year utilize this bike path,” Petoskey Mayor John Murphy said. “We are very thankful to the county and the township to join in a partnership on this study to get an evaluation as to where we are at.”

