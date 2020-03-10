Elk Rapids Students Using Virtual Reality to Help People Experience Nature

“They are capable of doing anything that they set their mind to.”

Zakary Miracle and Garrison Waugh are seniors at Elk Rapids High School. They are going above and beyond with “V.R. Hike”, taking people places they may never be able to visit. “V.R. Hike allows them to go on this website and click on a trail they want to visit and basically get teleported there and experience what it was like to actually be there,” explains Zakary Miracle.

Their teacher Holly Zatkovic says, “They’ve always exceeded expectations in computer science. When they entered the classroom they were so engaged. Both of them are high-level students.”

Their trust in each other and this leap of faith is allowing people to take a hike without ever walking a single step. “Our target audience right now is people with ambulatory disabilities that physically cannot move and with that, we kind of expanded to an older population who can’t do those things,” explains Garrison Waugh.

At the end of the day, these two innovators are beginning to understand the power of turning their dreams into “virtual” reality.