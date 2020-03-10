Elk Rapids Schools Cancels NYC Trip Over Coronavirus Concerns

Elk Rapids Schools says it’s cancelling a student trip to New York City because of concerns about the Coronavirus.

Superintendent Tom Enslen released a statement saying they made the decision after New York declared a state of emergency.

In the statement, Enslen said, “We recognize the hard work that went into the planning of this opportunity for our students, and staff and administration will work with vendors to secure as much refund as possible for our families.”

The trip was set to happen later this week.