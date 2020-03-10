Crystal Lake Twp Voters to Decide on Prohibiting Marijuana Establishments

Voters in Crystal Lake Township were asked whether or not to allow marijuana businesses there.

Specifically whether the township should prohibit all marijuana establishments.

Back in August, community members voted to ban all marijuana based businesses at the Crystal Lake Town Hall.

That, of course, means both recreational and medical.

The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act has since challenged that vote.

So the ordinance was back on the ballot on Tuesday for a second time.

We spoke with some people who say there’s no room for marijuana in the community.

But others say it’s legal so people there should be able to buy it.

“I don’t think Crystal Lake is a good place for people to come and purchase marijuana,” said Crystal Lake Township Resident, Lori Darling.

“I think that it’s legal, that it generates tax revenue and if people in this area are inclined to purchase, then why make them drive to another county?” said Crystal Lake Township Resident, Ron Shepard.

Again, if the city votes to ban marijuana businesses that means both medical and recreational.