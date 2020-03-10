Crawford Co. Commission on Aging Requests Millage for More Space

Voters in Crawford County will see the County’s Commission on Aging on their ballot.

They are trying to get more space so they can help more people.

The commission on aging is asking for 0.3171 mills over 20 years.

The bond would allow them to purchase and renovate this building, which would be over triple their current space. They would also buy the lot next door to create more parking spaces.

Director Alice Snyder says the new building would offer more space for fitness classes, one-on-one meetings, and much more.

“Even though the population for the county has gone down some, that younger age under 60 has gone down by almost a thousand, while the older adult population has gone up by 800 or more,” she says. “Our median age went from 47 to 50, and so we’re continuing to serve older adults in great numbers.”

The average $100,000 valued home would pay just less than $16 a year.