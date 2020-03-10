Coachella Organizers Prepare to Postpone Due to Coronavirus

One of music’s largest events looks like it will be delayed due to the coronavirus.

Organizers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are preparing to postpone the event, originally set for next month.

It could be pushed back all the way until October.

The festival typically brings about 100,000 attendees per day to Indio, California.

Headliners scheduled for this year’s event include Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean.

It’s still not clear if they would perform at a postponed event.