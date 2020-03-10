Cherry Capital Airport Reports Boost in February Passenger Traffic

Gary Bigger,

Cherry Capital Airport says it has seen an unprecedented increase in passengers to start the year.Tvc Traffic Vo.transfer

The airport reported it saw a nearly 70% increase in passenger traffic this February compared to February 2019.

This comes right after a record-breaking January.

The airport director says the passenger boost comes as carriers report a strong demand for domestic flights.

TVC says it’s now getting ready for a busy spring break season, with nearly all outgoing flights completely booked.

