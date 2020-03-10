Cherry Capital Airport Reports Boost in February Passenger Traffic
Cherry Capital Airport says it has seen an unprecedented increase in passengers to start the year.
The airport reported it saw a nearly 70% increase in passenger traffic this February compared to February 2019.
This comes right after a record-breaking January.
The airport director says the passenger boost comes as carriers report a strong demand for domestic flights.
TVC says it’s now getting ready for a busy spring break season, with nearly all outgoing flights completely booked.