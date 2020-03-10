BREAKING: Joe Biden Projected to Win Michigan Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Michigan’s Democratic Primary according to CBS News.

Biden was a favorite to take the state heading into Tuesday according to a Monmouth University Poll, which was cited by CBS News, CNN and Fox News.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has publicly endorsed the former vice president’s campaign.

Multiple former candidates are also publicly supporting him including Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Beto O’Rourke and Senators Amy Klobuchar, Corey Booker and Kamala Harris.

Many moderates in the Democratic Party started to coalesce around Biden’s candidacy after strong showings in the South Carolina Primary and Super Tuesday.

Coming into Tuesday, Biden led Senator Sanders 670-574 in pledged delegates.

85 pledged delegates are still yet to be awarded from Super Tuesday.

To win the nomination of the Democratic Party outright, a candidate needs to reach 1,991 out of approximately 3,979 delegates.