BREAKING: First Cases of Coronavirus in Michigan Have Been Confirmed

The first cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here in the state of Michigan.

Governor Whitmer has declared a state of emergency to maximize efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

She was joined by the state’s top medical officials in a press conference to announce the news just in the last hour.

37 other states and the District of Columbia reported confirmed cases before Michigan.

Now, she says it’s time to take more preventative action.

Right now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. is close to 1,000.

We are working to find more out about the Coronavirus Crisis.