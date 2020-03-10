Bay Mills Indian Community: 2 Employees Possibly Exposed to Coronavirus

The Bay Mills Indian Community says a two employees might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus while in Washington, D.C.

The tribe says the employees reported the exposure immediately and are taking steps to distance themselves from others until they can be tested.

The tribe also says others may have already had contact with them, including the Boys & Girls Club of Bay Mills.

So far, no one in the Bay Mills Indian Community has contracted the virus.

As a precaution, the tribe says they are closing its Boys & Girls Club activities for the remainder of the week.