Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Oyster, Mink & Princess Snoodles

ADOPT OYSTER

ADOPT PRINCESS SNOODLES

ADOPT MINK

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Oyster, Mink and Princess Snoodles–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Our first featured pet this week is Oyster!

Oyster is a 5-year-old cat.

He’s neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

And he’s looking for a home with no other cats.

If you’re interested in getting to know Oyster contact the Cheboygan County Humane Society in Cheboygan.

Next up is Mink!

She’s a 5-year-old Rottweiler-mastiff mix.

She’s spayed and housetrained and looking for a home with no cats.

She might be OK with another dog, but she’d prefer to meet them first.

You can find this sweet girl at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs.

And finally, meet Princess Snoodles!

She’s a 1-year-old cat that’s spayed.

If you’d like to give Princess Snoodles a loving home, reach out to the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!