Traverse City Commissioners Discuss Details of Recreational Marijuana Ordinance

The Traverse City Board of Commissioners is trying to iron out details of their recreational marijuana ordinance.

“We want to see more stores pop up and we want to be one of them as well,” says The Cured Leaf store manager, JP Pierick.

The Cured Leaf is a medical marijuana dispensary in Traverse City.

Right now Traverse City is only allowing medical marijuana sales.

On Monday, Traverse City commissioners discussed an ordinance that would allow the sale of recreational marijuana.

The Cured Leaf just recently applied to be one of the handful of storefronts chosen to sell it.

Pierick says, “We are hoping that in the future we can move into the recreational end of things as well. So we’re crossing our finger that we do get selected as one of the recreational store fronts.”

But commissioners are debating how many stores they are going to allow to sell the drug recreationally.

The city clerk says there was a discussion of up to ten storefronts, but they have since narrowed that number down.

“We kind of landed on 6 or 7,” says Mayor Pro Tem, Amy Shamroe. “We can always add to it. But it’s very hard to take away once we get operations going.”

Since only a few number of applicants will be able to participate, it leaves the future for medical businesses like The Cured Leaf in limbo.

“There’s a chance that we may not be able to continue to exist and continue to help our patients with the medicine they do need,” said Pierick. “Financially I don’t know if we’ll be able to compete in the market that’s dominated recreationally.”

The city commission doesn’t expect to vote on the ordinance until June.