Oscar-nominated Swedish actor Max Von Sydow has died at the age of 90.

His management company says he passed away on Sunday.

He was known for his roles in films in the “Exorcist” as the devil-evicting priest and “The Seventh Seal.”

Von Sydow starred in close to 200 film and TV productions, remaining active well into his 80s.

More recently, he had roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”