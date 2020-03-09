State Rep. Introduces Bill to Put Suicide Prevention Hotline on Student IDs

Michigan lawmakers are considering a policy that would require a suicide prevention phone number on all student IDs.

Republican State Representative Andrea Schroeder introduced the proposal last month.

It would have school districts put a number for a 24-hour suicide prevention hotline on ID cards issued from grades 6 to 12.

The bill has support from both democrats and republicans in the legislature.

It has now been assigned to committee for further review.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached toll-free at 1-800-273-8255.