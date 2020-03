Rogers City Man Faces 15 Sex Crime Charges Involving Children

A Rogers City man is facing 15 sex crime charges involving children six to 12-years-old.

Thomas Pettit is charged with 10 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts second degree.

The Rogers City Police Department arrested him Thursday.

The investigation started that same day then police got a sex crimes complaint involving Pettit.

He is being held without bond and could face life in prison if convicted.