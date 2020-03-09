Newaygo County Man Charged with First Degree Murder

The Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office says they’re bringing charges against a man for the death of another man.

Police say the man who was killed was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday.

Max Carle is 31 years old and is charged now with first degree murder.

He’s also charged as a habitual offender.

The stabbing death happened at a home on East Maple Street in Croton Township.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name but say he’s a 64- year- old man.

Carle is in jail and has been denied bond.

He will be back in court on March 19 for a probable cause conference.