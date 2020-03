Newaygo Co. Stabbing: 1 Killed, 1 Arrested

A 64-year-old man is dead after being stabbed by another man in Newaygo County Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office says the man was stabbed multiple times at a home on Maple Street in Croton Township after 11 p.m.

Deputies say the man died at the scene.

Max Carle is now charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He is also a repeat offender.

Right now it’s not clear about the relationship between Carle and the victim, and what started it.