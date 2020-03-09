New Poll Sheds Light On Possible Outcomes of Michigan’s Primary Election

A new poll sheds some light on what we might see come out of Michigan’s Primary.

The Glengarrif Group surveyed 600 likely voters in the Democratic Michigan Primary.

It was taken right before Super Tuesday, and commissioned by WDIV and the Detroit News.

Among the 600 likely democratic voters surveyed, the most important issue for primary voters was defeating President Donald Trump.

This was identified by 27 percent of voters. Health care was the next most important issue, and the economy and jobs was identified as a distant third.

Of those top issues, 39% say a candidate’s ability to beat President Trump plays the largest role in their decision on who to vote for.

Nearly half of likely voters surveyed, almost 48%, say they want a Democratic nominee that can beat Trump and just 28% say it’s important to have a nominee that agrees with you on issues.

The poll shows Joe Biden is viewed more favorably than Bernie Sanders by 7 points.

Sanders has a higher “unfavorability rating”, higher than Biden’s by 10%.

Some voters have already cast their absentee ballots, and among those, Biden leads Sanders 32-13%.

Among those voters that plan to vote on Primary Election day, it’s a dead heat: Both candidates have 27% of support.

And looking at the breakdown among men and women, it’s also a statistical tie among men, with both candidates showing support at 27%. Biden has more support among women – polling 12% higher than Sanders.

Keeping in mind this survey was taken before Super Tuesday, when several other candidates were still running – voters were asked if their candidate did not become the nominee, who would become their second choice?

Bloomberg supporters say they’d back Biden over Sanders by more than 30 points.

Buttigieg supporters also choose Biden.

For Klobuchar supporters, it’s evenly split.

Data wasn’t immediately available for supporters of Elizabeth Warren, though it’s widely predicted a majority of her supporters will back Bernie Sanders over Joe Biden.

When asked how convinced they are in who they are voting for a majority say they have definitely made up their mind. But almost 42% say they might still change their mind on Election Day.

The statewide survey from the Glengariff Group has a margin of error of +/-4.0%.