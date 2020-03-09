Leelanau Road Commission Urgently Hiring for Road, Erosion Projects

Help wanted in Leelanau County!

The road commission is looking for more workers to help with urgent projects. They need at least four more full time employees to help with regularly scheduled summer repairs and also help fix roadways affected by shoreline erosion.

The crew is anticipating high water levels this summer which could add more to their already full plate.

If they don’t have enough people they might have to find a sub-contractor.

“If we were to…ensue more erosion projects we’d have to sub it out and hope that the contractor would be available. They’re busy, busy too,” said manager Justin Kelenske. “If we have to push back our summer maintenance projects, so be it.

Kelenske said it’s been a challenge finding qualified candidates. They need someone with a commercial drivers license.

If you’re the right person for the job, you can apply here or call 231-271-3993. You can also stop by in person at 10550 E. Eckerle Road

Suttons Bay MI 49682.