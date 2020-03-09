Joe Biden Campaigns in Grand Rapids

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are hitting the Michigan campaign trail hard.

Senator Sanders spent all weekend throughout downstate Michigan.

Monday, Biden will visit Grand Rapids, Flint and Detroit ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Each candidate received a big endorsement over the last couple of days.

New Jersey Senator Corey Booker and California Senator Kamala Harris are backing former Vice President Biden, while Reverend Jesse Jackson is supporting Sanders.

Biden currently has a delegate lead over Sanders, thanks to his dominant performance on the first Super Tuesday.

President Donald Trump meanwhile has already collected 833-delegates for the Republican nomination.

Michigan isn’t the only state the candidates will be trying to win Tuesday, but it does have the most delegates to win with 125.

Five other states have primaries Tuesday: Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, Missouri and Mississippi.

A total of 352 delegates are in play for Joe Biden and Senator Sanders.

The first candidate between Biden, Senator Sanders and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to get to 1,991 delegates will be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

Right now Joe Biden has a little more than 1,300 votes to go.

The former vice president just wrapped up a rally fresh off Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer endorsing him.

His first stop was at a community health center in Grand Rapids, where Biden spent time discussing health care.

He spoke about the Affordable Care Act and his plan to expand on it if elected president.

The center says they saw an expansion under the Affordable Care Act when it was first signed into law.

Biden also criticized the Medicare for all plan put forth by his rival Senator Sanders.

He added that he wants to expand access to telemedicine for people in rural areas.

“The expansion of community health centers was one of Obamacare’s crowning achievements. You know, in eight years we managed to double the number of facilities nationwide. And in Michigan, Obamacare helped reduce the uninsured population rate by nearly 55%,” said Biden.

Biden was also joined by Governor Whitmer who spoke about her reasons for endorsing the former vice president and why his health care stance was part of her decision.