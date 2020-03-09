Healthy Living: The Good Side of Nicotine

Everyone knows that smoking cigarettes increases your chances of lung cancer, heart disease, and early death.

But one researcher says that nicotine, the addictive substance found in cigarettes, may actually have some surprising benefits.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

Dr. Newhouse does not get any funding from the tobacco industry and does not consider the results an endorsement for smoking.

The pitch is not a cure but it helps with symptoms making life enjoyable.

Dr. Newhouse is still enrolling patients for his current trial for the mind study.

The trial is restricted to patients with mild cognitive decline and not those with late stage dementia.

To learn more information or find a study site near you, click here.