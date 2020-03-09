Harbor Springs Schools Receives State Grant for New, Greener Bus

A grant is helping a Northern Michigan school district get a new, “greener” bus. 03 09 2020 Harbor Springs Diesel School Bus Grant Vo 6

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded Harbor Springs Public Schools a $27,000 grant towards a new bus.

It’s part of the department’s program to get greener, more fuel efficient buses on the roads.

The school says this will help them replace a bus from 1998.

“It’s a win, win for everybody, we’ll replace with 1998 bus with one that will be on the road a lot longer and knowing that it will have clean diesel technology it will be a lot cleaner for our environment,” said Michael Behrmann, Harbor Springs Schools Superintendent.

The bus will be on next school year’s budget and they plan to purchase it soon after.

