Global Stocks Tumble as Oil Crashes

Global stocks are falling as investors continue to brace for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.

And a historic crash in crude oil prices is adding to the anxiety.

Futures on the DOW Jones Industrial Average plunged Sunday, hinting to an opening loss Monday of more than 1,200 points. The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq futures are also pointing to significant losses Monday.

It’s a sign of more turbulence ahead, and comes after a rollercoaster ride last week that saw the S&P 500 move up or down more than 2.5% for four days straight.

The panic this weekend began after Saudi Arabia shocked oil markets by launching a price war against Russia.

That caused U.S. oil prices to crash nearly 33%.