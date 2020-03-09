Joe Biden Makes Final Push in Michigan Before Primary Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden made one final push in Michigan on Monday night with three stops across the state.

The last one in Detroit was quite a lineup.

The theme of Biden’s speech was all about unity.

Unity within the country, but also within his party as he’s picking up supporters from across the ticket.

As candidates drop out, their supporters are starting to drift towards Biden in great numbers.

With the large number of absentee ballots, finalized election results aren’t expected by Tuesday night but a winner could be declared by the time polls close.