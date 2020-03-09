Fingerprints Lead Police to Grand Traverse Co. Home Invasion Suspect

Fingerprints left behind at the scene of a home invasion in Grand Traverse County led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man nearly a year later.

The home invasion happened in April 2019.

Michigan State Police say they were called to a home on Townline Road in Garfield Township when the homeowner noticed shoe scuff marks on the outside of the house by the kitchen window.

Police say the suspect stole a pair of Air Jordan shoes, a Sony PS4 gaming system and a sage.

Troopers say latent fingerprints were obtained at the crime scene, and the crime lab made a match on the fingerprints.

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team arrested Tristen Kalbfleisch of Traverse City for the crime.

He’s charged with second-degree home invasion and being a habitual offender.

Kalbfleisch will be back in court March 25.