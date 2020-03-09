Coronavirus Crisis: US Deaths Grow to 24, Cruise Ship Expected to Dock in California

The number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. is growing. It now stands at 24.

Most of those are in Washington State.

The ability to test potential patients is also growing. The Trump administration says 4 million more test kits will be available this week.

In California, a cruise ship is expected to dock Monday after being held at sea for several days. At least 21 people on board the ship tested positive for coronavirus.

Now all 3,500 passengers and crew will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The coronavirus continues to take its toll on people and communities across the globe.

In Italy, nearly 16 million people have been placed under lockdown amid a growing Europe-wide outbreak.