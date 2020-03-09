Coronavirus Crisis Hits Wall Street, Northern Michigan Financial Experts Weigh In

The coronavirus crisis has also made a historic impact on Wall Street.

The Dow made history Monday closing down more than 2,000 points in a single day. The Nasdaq lost 624 points and the S&P 500 shed 225 points.

The rapid drop even caused a 15 minute temporary halt to trading.

“The market always drops a heck of a lot faster than they rise,” said Davis Cadarette, founder and CEO of CLC Investment Advisors in Petoskey.

He says most people will see the effects of this rapid sell off in their 401k, with it being of most concern to those looking to retire soon.

“When you’re 30, it’s fine, 35 years to wait that’s no problem but if you’re 50, 60 years old looking to retire in a few years, this can be very concerning,” Cadarette said. “The market will come back, how long that takes, and how fast that happens, is up for debate, no one really knows.”

He suggests finding a financial advisor if you are concerned with your 401k.

“You really have to be weary and get with a good advisor that works with you and your best interest,” Cadarette said.

Rod Anderson is a professor of economics at North Central Michigan College.

“Much of what happens in the stock market are responses, and negative responses are results of uncertainty,” Anderson said.

He says the increased uncertainty around the coronavirus is partially behind this massive drop.

“It’s inevitable that this type of concern or fear is eventually going to show up in our economic system,” Anderson said.

So, does this mean we are headed to a recession?

“We don’t know if we are in a recession until after we are in a recession, we can’t call that from a day to day standpoint,” Anderson said. “Inevitably we won’t know the official answer until sometime in the future.”

He says it’s important to remember stocks are all about the long run.

“I personally and professionally, try not to get too excited about the down turns as well as the upswings, but I do think it’s important to take the long run view,” Anderson said.