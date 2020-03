Carson City Man Charged for Leaving Scene of Deadly Crash

Ryan Bidwell is now charged with failing to stop at the scene of a deadly crash.

On Saturday night, police say a pickup truck crashed into the back of another car on Stanton Road in Evergreen Township.

State police say Patricia Buskirk eventually died from her injuries.

Police say the pickup driver ran off.

Bidwell was arrested on Sunday.

Troopers believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.