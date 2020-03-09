Candidates Eye Michigan Ahead of Primary

A landmark day in the 2020 presidential campaign is coming up Tuesday with six states holding contests, including Michigan.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the two Democratic front runners in the race, will be campaigning across the state Monday.

With 125 delegates, Michigan would be a crucial win for either candidate.

Sanders already had a busy weekend of rallies around the state, including a Get Out The Vote rally in Grand Rapids Sunday night.

Sanders already had a busy weekend of rallies around the state, including a Get Out The Vote rally in Grand Rapids Sunday night.

Senator Sanders also picked up a new endorsement over the weekend.

Civil Rights Leader Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s backing sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In a statement, the former presidential candidate said Sen. Sanders’ progressive policies give African Americans the best chance to “catch up.”

Rev. Jackson this weekend explained more about the reason behind his endorsement.

“I’ve been working in this state for a long time. People have been very good to me. I want to share with them my experience about what Bernie Sanders represents. Comprehensive health care, living wages, first class education, that’s good stuff,” Rev. Jackson said.

Joe Biden also picked up an endorsement from Sen. Kamala Harris.

She’s the eighth former presidential candidate to back Biden.

He’s set to speak in Grand Rapids and later in Detroit.

