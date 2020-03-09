Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Vibrant Kewadin Family Home

Spring is just over a week away and this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Home is sure to help you get over the winter blues.

“We’re half way between Traverse City and Charlevoix on East Grand Traverse Bay,” said RE/MAX real estate broker, Don Fedrigon. “Nice sandy beach, beautiful sunsets and some nice frontage, nice views of Old Mission and Leelanau Peninsula.”

Even when the home is surrounded by the grey of winter, the vibrant colors inside are warm and inviting.

The artistic details throughout the home are eye catching, like the modern backsplash and counter tops in the kitchen or the colorful fireplace treatment in the great room.

“Even though it’s cold outside, we’ve got a nice warm interior, very colorful, bright, professionally decorated, beautiful hardwood floors,” he said. “Just a nice family home.”

This lovely family home has a large master suite made up by a cozy master bedroom, a home office, spacious walk-in closet and master bath with some of that same artistic flair seen in the rest of the house.

“So the bedroom count is three and there’s also 4 bathrooms plus a suite above the garage that gives you an extra area for guests,” said Fedrigon. “You have everything you need on one level for main level living; master suite, sitting room, great room, beautiful exterior flow to the deck and the outdoor kitchen.”

On the main level, you’ll also find an attractive four-season sunroom just off the kitchen and dining area.

The lower level walk-out has a wet bar along with two more bedrooms.

If you still need room for guests or some space to work or let your creativity loose, you’ll find all of that down the driveway in the detached garage.

“The detached garage has an artist studio above,” he said. “It could be a guest apartment and then below is a beautiful shop, machine area great for car collectors, hobbyists.”

Whether it’s in the artist studio in the detached garage or the great room of the main house, there is a warmth felt throughout the property.

“It has a very nice feel to it, a lot of artistic flair, just beautiful,” he said.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 1

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 2

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 3

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 4



Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 5

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 6

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 7

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 8



Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 9

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 10

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 11

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 12



Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 13

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 14

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 15

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 16



Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 17

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 18

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 19

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 20



Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 21

Vibrant Kewadin Family Home 22