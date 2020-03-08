University of Michigan Replacing Law Firm in Sexual Abuse Investigation

The University of Michigan says it is replacing the law firm that was to investigate allegations of sexual assault.

The school has received more than a hundred complaints Dr. Robert Anderson abused students when he worked for the college.

Anderson retired in 2003 and passed away five years later.

The school is replacing the firm of Steptoe & Johnson after learning some of the firm’s lawyers represented clients accused of sexual assault.

Those include the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein and director Roman Polanski.