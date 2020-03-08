Senator Sanders Rallies Supporters in Grand Rapids

Senator Bernie Sanders is making his rounds throughout the Great Lakes state ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Michigan could deliver a crucial win to his campaign.

On Saturday, he stopped in Grand Rapids for a rally. Reverend and civil rights legend Jesse Jackson joined him as well.

Sen. Sander’s focused on racial justice, education, to healthcare and creating a plan that working families can support.

“We’re not going to have an economy where the rich become much, much richer when 500,000 people are homeless in America,” the Senator said. “People say how do you unify the American people, we’re divided? I will tell you how you unify the people: you give them an agenda that all working people can support. That’s how you do it.”

He said his platform unites people in a time when he says many are divided.

“We are going to beat him because we are bringing the American people together,” said Sanders.

Hundreds of his supporters came together for the speech, many, fired up and excited about what they call a political movement.

“Young people are fed up. It’s time for people to get out there and use their voice,” said Grand Rapids voter Jesus Hernandez.

First-time voter Aidan Hall, of Lansing, says he supports Sanders because he trusts him in his gut.

“I feel really comfortable. He has empathy. He has passion and he’s passionate about what he’s doing and he has empathy and wants to help people,” said Hall.

