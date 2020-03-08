Sault Ste. Marie Police Warning Residents to Look Out For Discarded Syringes

As we inch closer to spring, the snowy landscape starts to melt and could reveal a dangerous surprise.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is warning people to look out for discarded syringes.

They want parents to make sure their children are aware of the danger and know not to touch them.

If you find a discarded syringe, call your local central dispatch.

Give them specific details of the location and an officer will come to collect it