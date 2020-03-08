Pheasants Forever Hosts Women’s Only Hunt at Moomer’s Farm

Pheasants Forever in Montcalm County sponsored a women’s only pheasant hunt on Sunday.

“Hunting is more than just going out and shooting a gun and getting an animal it’s an experience you get with new skills,” said Baylee Draper. She has been hunting before, but never for pheasants.

When she heard Pheasants Forever’s mission to connect women with hunting she knew she needed to be involved.

Organizers say this is an opportunity that doesn’t come around often.

“There are very limited opportunities for women only hunts,” says Pheasants Forever Women’s Outreach Coordinator, Sherry Teegardin. “It important to us to be self-sufficient conservationists as women so this is an effort to have a women’s only event to draw more women to the field.”

Baylee says that her biggest challenge is the nerves.

“Getting over those nerves that you might get as your first hunt,” said Baylee.

But this event was created with women like Baylee in mind.

“We have some women that haven’t hunted at all for birds-pheasant hunted at all,” says Teegardin.

The women went out in groups and used dogs to find their prey.

“Well we’ve got five groups. Four ladies in a group. We’re going to hunt on a variety of different terrain,” says Meemo’s Farm Manager, Mark Evans. “Hopefully we get a good shot at it, the bird goes down. Dog goes picks and the bird up and brings it back.”

His biggest piece of advice is to keep your eye on the prize.

“Keep your footing and keep your eye on the target and shoot straight,” says Evans

But for Baylee the real prize is being able to try something new.

Pheasants Forever say that they are hosting three more women’s only events this year.