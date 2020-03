Morning Crash Injures Two in Mackinac County

State police are investigating a crash in Mackinac County that injured two people.

They say it happened around 7:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of M129 and E. Nordquist Rd.

They say a Cedarville man and a woman from Goetzville were involved in the crash.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

MSP says both drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.