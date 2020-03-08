MOOmers Back Open for Season

A sure sign of spring: Traverse City’s Moomers is open once again!

People were pretty excited, some hungry customers started lining up two hours before the doors opened.

Moomers has been scooping ice cream for 23 seasons now, and they’re back for 2020 with some exciting new flavors with equally exciting names: Miami VICE cream, I came for the cake, Texas sheet cake and Oh Snap.

So far, more than 1,500 ice cream lovers have stopped by for a taste.

“It’s been interesting because people are either coming for the new flavors or their coming for their favorite flavor that they haven’t had in January and February,” said owner Nancy Plummer.

Moomers will be running specials all month and they’re now open seven days a week.