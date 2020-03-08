Latent Tuberculosis Found in DNR Lab Staff During Hunting Season

The DNR says five state employees caught a form of tuberculosis while testing deer samples.

Last year, those workers processed thousands of deer heads during hunting season.

They were checking for chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis.

The DNR believes the five employees got latent tuberculosis from an infected deer.

TB is an illness caused by bacteria attacking the lungs.

While it can be deadly, latent TB has no symptoms and does not make people sick.

Latent TB can also develop into the deadly condition of the disease.

The DNR believes its staff did not make any mistakes with their protective gear but it will make respirators mandatory for all future testing of deceased animals.

Bovine TB is commonly found in cattle and animals such as bison, elk and deer.

According to the DNR, at least 150 deer have tested positive for the bacteria since 2014.

All of the hot spots are in the northeastern Lower Peninsula.