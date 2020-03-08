Hundreds of Local Children Compete at Battle of the Books

Who knew reading could be a sport?

This weekend hundreds of kids tested their literary wits at the Battle of the Books!

The annual competition invites fourth and fifth graders to square off in rounds of book trivia.

The kids have been preparing for months and on Saturday, judges at Northwestern Michigan College tested their comprehension and memory with questions about the stories.

There were 48 teams from all over Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties, and they all came fired up, and dressed up, in special themed costumes.

Win or lose – it’s all about celebrating March is reading month.

The top two teams will compete in a championship round next week. The winners get a limo ride to Moomers and shopping spree at Horizon Books.