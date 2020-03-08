EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Bernie Sanders Discusses Northern Michigan Issues in One-on-One Interview

Senator Bernie Sanders has been stumping across the Mitten ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

9&10 News’ Chloe Kiple sat down with the presidential hopeful in an exclusive one-on-one interview to discuss issues critical to Northern Michigan.

Q: Traverse City is known as the Cherry Capital, but recently, local farmers have been struggling to make a profit because of competition from cheap, foreign imports. How would your trade policies help Northern Michigan farmers?

A: Well, I believe in trade policies that benefit workers and farmers, not just the CEO’s of large corporations. I have to tell you, for Michigan in general, the trade agreements like NAFTA and PNTR [Permanent Normal Trading Relations] with China were in fact, a disaster and resulted in the loss, in Michigan alone, of some 160,000 good-paying jobs. I voted against NAFTA I voted against PNTR with China and my opponent, as it happens, Joe Biden, voted for both of those agreements. That’s one of the important differences in our record.

Q: We have a lot of hunters in our community. What is your message to them about gun ownership and gun control?

A: Well, I come from a state which is a very, very rural state. We have a whole lot of hunters in Vermont. But my view is that given the horrific level of gun violence right now, we need to go forward with common-sense gun safety legislation and that means we do need universal background checks, we do need to eliminate the gun show loophole, and we do need to ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons in this country.

Q: What is your plan to protect our Great Lakes?

A: I’ll tell you something. Right now, we’re seeing, we have a president who is taking the environment out of the Environmental Protection Agency. All over our country, we’re seeing an increase in pollution, we’re seeing water becoming increasingly undrinkable, all over the country, not just Flint, Michigan. The people turn on the faucet, the water doesn’t come out, it’s toxic. We need to have an Environmental Protection Agency that actually protects the environment and not the polluters.

Q: And on the note about the environment, how do you feel about Line 5, an oil pipeline that runs through the straits of Mackinac? And how do you plan to help Michiganders meet their energy needs?

A: I am opposed to the pipeline. I believe in what the scientists are telling us. It’s important that we listen to the scientists, unlike Donald Trump, who is ignoring science. What the scientists are telling us is that climate change is an existential threat to our country and in fact the entire world. If we don’t rapidly and aggressively transform our energy system away from fossil fuel the energy efficiency and sustainable energy…in the process of doing that we can create millions of good-paying jobs. But for the sake of our kids and future generations, we’re going to have to transform our energy system here and all over the world. That’s what the scientists are telling us, I believe in science.

Q: Why should Northern Michigan voters support you?

A: Because I have spent my entire adult life standing up and fighting for working families in this country. Many of the ideas that we advocated for, even four years ago, helped transform the political conversation in this country. We need a president who is not only going to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern history in this country, we need a president who has the guts to stand up to Wall Street, the insurance companies, the drug companies, and all of those big money interests who exert such enormous impact over the economic and political life of this country. We need a government that represents all of us not just the 1% and I believe I am the candidate to bring that about

Senator Sanders also spoke about his plans to increase minimum wage and expand healthcare:

Now, the other things we have to do as a nation is raise the minimum wage to a living wage, at least $15 an hour. I believe we have to have to join the rest of the industrialized world and guarantee health care to all people as a human right through a Medicare for all for a single-payer program, which will save the average person substantial sums of money. It will lower the outrageous cost of prescription drugs. Which, in some cases, is ten times more than it is in Canada and other nations.