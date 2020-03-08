Daylight Savings the Perfect Time to Check Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Detectors

Daylight savings starts early Sunday morning, springing everyone ahead one hour.

It starts at 2 a.m. so do not forget to update your clocks!

It is also a great time to also check on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and change their batteries.

If your detectors are more than 10 years old, it is time to replace them.

Experts say three out of five deadly house fires happen in homes without smoke alarms.

They recommend having at least one in every bedroom and at least one on every floor of your house.