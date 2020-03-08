Carson City Man Arrested After Crash in Montcalm County

Troopers say a Carson City man is in jail after a deadly crash in Montcalm county.

They say he crashed his pickup into the back of car around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The car was stopped on Stanton Rd. in Evergreen Township and was waiting to turn north.

An Edmore woman was a passenger in the car.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died because of her injuries.

State police say after the crash, the driver of the pickup ran off.

He was arrested Sunday afternoon and is now in the county jail, pending arraignment.

The driver of the car was evaluated on-scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.