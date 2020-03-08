Cadillac Police Looking For Breaking and Entering Suspect

Cadillac police are looking for a man they say broke into multiple homes and they need your help to find him.

Officers were called to the 400 block of E. Nelson St. around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the suspect broke into at least two houses.

The picture in this article is from a homeowner’s security system.

The suspect is a white man seen wearing a white hoodie with black sleeves and carrying a backpack.

He was last report walking north to Bremer St.

If you know who this is, call Cadillac Police at (231) 775-3491.