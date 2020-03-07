International Women Build Week Creates Shed for Local Family in Need

In Cadillac, all hands were on deck for Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Week.

The annual celebration invites women to come together to build up their communities.

Today volunteers got their hammers swinging to build a shed.

The shed will go with a new house being built for an in-need family in Cadillac.

Last year Habitat built up 45 new homes for Michiganders in need.

Executive Director at Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, Amy Gibbs, says, “This is just such a great project and these kids and parents are in safe affordable housing, and it’s just wonderful to see.”

Volunteers hope to have the home move-in ready by the end of the summer.