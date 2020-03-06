Whitmer, Gilchrist Talk Primary Elections And Endorsements

Michigan was a key deciding state in 2016 and is again expected to be a deciding factor in 2020.

With Senator Bernie Sanders and Former Vice President Joe Biden dueling for every available delegate, Tuesday’s primary may go a long way to clinching it for one of the candidates.

“I think Michigan voters are smart,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer, “They are educated and they know who’s been where.”

All eyes will be on Michigan Tuesday for our Presidential primary. While most lean toward one candidate over another, for Governor Whitmer, she feels Biden is the best fit for the Democratic nomination.

“I know Joe and more importantly Joe knows Michigan,” says Whitmer, during a two-on-one sit down interview with 9&10 News, “He gets it. He’s been there and I know he will be there for us in the future and that’s why, in this moment, I’m gonna vote for Joe.”

Just this morning Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist joined her in support.

“The issues that delivered us a victory, that the people and voters of Michigan chose us to be their leaders, are the same issues that Joe Biden has lead on in his entire career,” says Lt. Gov. Gilchrist.

Biden campaigned for Whitmer during her gubernatorial race and she has spoken with him recently about her endorsement and what expectations come with it.

“I said I want to make sure Michigan has a seat at the table. I want to be helpful when it comes to vetting for your running mate because I think Michigan views should be taken into account,” says Whitmer, “We decide elections. We should have a voice in all of the strategic decisions about the agenda and where we’re headed as a country.”

Michigan is a must win for candidates and Whitmer says the state won’t be used to get the win and then forgotten.

“I have every confidence that if Joe is our candidate, Michigan is going to have a seat at the table and I think that’s good for everyone in the state,” says Whitmer.

But the race doesn’t end on Tuesday, Whitmer says an endorsement only goes so far. It’a winning in November she’s focused on.

“We have to win first I’m not going to get too far ahead of ourselves,” says Whitmer, “But we need to have a plan. We need to be thinking about this.”