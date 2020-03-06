Traverse City West Senior High School Presents “Peter and the Starcatcher”

Peter Pan is a classic that takes us right back to our childhood, but it’s the backstory of how it all came to be might surprise you.

The Traverse City West Senior High School theatre department is gearing up for the opening of the prequel of the children’s classic called “Peter and the Starcatcher”.

Melissa Smith and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson gave us a preview on ‘the four’.

Here are the showtimes:

March 6 at 7 p.m.

March 7 at 7 p.m.

March 13 at 7 p.m.

March 14 at 7 p.m.

