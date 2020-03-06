Traverse City Courthouse Getting Brand New X-Ray Machine

Madison Schlegel, Adam Bourland,

The Traverse City courthouse is getting an upgrade.

The goal is to make sure the building is as safe as possible.

Right now the courthouse only has a metal detector.

They plan to add a new x-ray machine to the corridor — thanks in part to a wrap grant.

This machine will check people and their bags entering the courthouse to better detect unauthorized items.03 06 20 Gt Courthouse X Ray Scanner

An x-ray machine was installed last year in the Robert P. Griffin Hall of Justice.

“It’s a little more advanced screening than just a metal detector and a visual observation of people coming into the court,’ said County Administrator, Nate Alger.

The County Administrator says they’ve noticed the benefits and it’s a less-invasive form of security.

The court says they do not yet have a date for when the x-ray machine will be installed.

