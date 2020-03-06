Traverse Area District Library Hosts Experiment with International Space Station

When you think of plants your mind doesn’t necessarily think of outer space, but that’s exactly what one science experiment is focusing on as it connects students to the International Space Station.

Melissa Smith was at the Traverse Area District Library to see how they are hosting an experiment called ExoLab now through Apr. 2.

To see more from Astronaut Gregory H Johnson and the experiment, click here.

To learn more about the ExoLab, click here.