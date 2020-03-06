Tennessee Tornado Destruction Declared Major Disaster

President Trump has declared a major disaster in Tennessee where two dozen people were killed after two massive tornadoes swept through part of the state.

It happened early Tuesday morning around the Nashville area.

The tornadoes destroyed entire neighborhoods, uprooting homes and leaving people buried under piles of rubble.

The president’s declaration provides money for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans for uninsured property loss.

Some money will also go to state and local governments as well as nonprofits to fund emergency work in the area.