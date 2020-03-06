Birthday Cards Wanted to Help Kalkaska Man Celebrate 95th Birthday

Sometimes the simplest of acts can make the biggest difference to a person.

One local Kalkaska man’s granddaughter shared this on Facebook:

“Dear northern Michigan, I am asking for a favor. My grandfather is about to turn 95! He is an amazing man. His wife of 72 years just recently passed away around Christmas time. I wonder how many of you could send this man a card. It would mean the world to him.”

Here is his address to send along a birthday card:

Mr. Leo Barber

Apt. #214

509 S. Orange Street

Kalkaska, MI 49646