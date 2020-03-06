Sen. Peter Lucido Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations
Michigan State Senator Peter Lucido issued a statement on Friday denying he harassed anyone.
Even after an investigation found the claims to be credible.
The state senate opened an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in January.
Three women accused Lucido of harassment, including another state senator.
In his statement from Friday, Lucido claims the allegations could not be substantiated.
The review concluded that it was more likely than not that each incident occurred as reported.